US Lawmakers: Strikes on Yemen Violate Constitution, We’re Tired of Endless War

By Staff, Agencies

Lawmakers in Washington have given mixed reactions to a series of US and UK retaliatory strikes on targets in Yemen, with some questioning whether President Joe Biden had full authorization for the move.

The US Air Force’s Mideast command said it struck over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen on Thursday night, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib stressed that US President Joe Biden lacked the authority to approve the military action, saying he was “violating Article I of the Constitution” and that Americans were “tired of endless war.”

Other Democrats, including Ro Khanna, Val Hoyle and Mark Pocan, made a similar case, with Khanna penning a lengthy post on X [formerly Twitter] arguing that Biden “needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict.”

“That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House,” he added.

Republican Senator Mike Lee later weighed in on the strikes, saying: “I totally agree with [Ro Khanna]. The Constitution matters, regardless of party affiliation.”

For their part, Republicans Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized the military action. “Biden cannot solely decide to bomb Yemen,” Greene said.

Democratic Party Rep. Sara Jacobs said the Biden administration had a “solemn responsibility to protect our service members in harm’s way, and free and open laws of the sea.” Jacobs said “congressional leadership was briefed” before the attack, and stressed that “Congress alone authorizes war.”