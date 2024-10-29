By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, January 11, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of Al-Baghdadi’s site with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m. the espionage equipment in the “Cobra Hill” Site with the appropriate weapons, hitting and destroying it. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:15 pm Al-Malikiyya site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at noon “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of "Al-Tayhat Triangle and Nathir mountains" with missiles, causing confirmed casualties. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 p.m. the “Ramtha” Site in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms by missiles, scoring a direct hit. ‏ ‏ ‏ ‎ And in response to the Zionist attacks on civilians, the most recent of which was the attack on the Voluntary Civil Defense Center in the southern village of Hanin and the martyrdom of the paramedics, Ali Mahmoud Al-Sheikh Ali and Sajid Ramzi Kassem, the Islamic Resistance targeted at 04:00 p.m. “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with dozens of rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:05 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Tal Shaar” with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:30 p.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of “Birket Risha” site with missiles, causing confirmed casualties. ‏

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.