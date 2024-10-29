Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the blatant American-British aggression against brotherly Yemen, its security and sovereignty, and its free and honorable people, which stood with all strength, courage and responsibility alongside the Palestinian people and their honorable resistance, and did their utmost to break the siege on it by all available means and capabilities. ‏

The American aggression confirms once again that US is a full partner in the tragedies and massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and in the region. It is the one that continue to support and provide it with the machine of killing and destruction, and to cover up its aggression and crime and the attacks on everyone who stands by the oppressed Palestinian people throughout the region.

As Hezbollah salutes dear Yemen, its national army, proud people and honorable leadership, it affirms that that this aggression won’t weaken Yemen, but rather will increase its strength, determination, and courage to confront it, defend itself, and continue the path of supporting the Palestinian people in their just and right cause.