No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Oil Tanker Boarded by Armed Guards near Oman

Oil Tanker Boarded by Armed Guards near Oman
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The UK Marine Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency reported on Thursday morning that the authorities are investigating an incident where “unauthorized persons” in military uniform boarded a vessel off the coast of Oman.

The incident took place about 90km east of Sohar, the agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

“CSO reports hearing unknown voices over the phone along with the master's voice,” it added. “Unable to make further contact with the vessel at this time.”

Private intelligence firm Ambrey identified the ship as the St Nikolas.

It said men covered surveillance cameras as they boarded the vessel in waters between Iran and Oman.

The St Nikolas was previously named the Suez Rajan, associated with Greek shipping company Empire Navigation.

Attention began focusing on the Suez Rajan in February 2022, when the US reports claimed that the tanker had carried oil from Iran’s Kharg Island, its main distribution terminal in the Gulf.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Middle Eastern waters following repeated Yemeni operations targeting vessels bound for “Israel” in retaliation for its continuous aggression on Gaza.

The ship, which loaded in the Iraqi port of Basra, was heading to Aliaga in western Turkey, tracking data from LSEG showed.

UKMTO said the chief security officer reported the vessel had altered course towards Iranian territorial waters and that communication with the tanker had been lost.

Israel Iran Yemen RedSea GulfOfOman

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects

Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects

2 months ago
World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago
Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 28-10-2024 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time at 3:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Omra area, west of the Wazzani
The Islamic Resistance ambushed at 4:00 a.m. “Israeli” vehicles and troops advancing toward Tal Nahas, near the outskirts of Kfarkela.