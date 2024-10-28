Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the 4th Martyrdom Anniv. of Cmdrs. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

By Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of the two commanders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their comrades on January 3, 2024.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and Allah's mercy and blessings be upon you all.

God Almighty says in His glorious book:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

{If a blessing befalls you ‘O Prophet’, they grieve.} These verses are 1400 years old. It is now that we should apply their teachings in our lives, countries, nations, and region.

{If a blessing befalls you ‘O Prophet’, they grieve, but if a disaster befalls you, they say, “We took our precaution in advance,” and turn away, rejoicing. Say, “Nothing will ever befall us except what Allah has destined for us. He is our Protector.” So in Allah let the believers put their trust. Say, “Are you awaiting anything to befall us except one of the two best things: ‘victory or martyrdom’? But We are awaiting Allah to afflict you with torment either from Him or at our hands. So keep waiting! We too are waiting with you.”}

God Almighty says, {Do not falter in pursuit of the enemy – if you are suffering, they too are suffering. But you can hope to receive from Allah what they can never hope for. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise.}

My speech in this blessed meeting is split into several parts. I call the first part the moral section. This is where I express condolences and congratulations and say a few words of consolation. The second part is related to the people we are remembering in this occasion. The third part is related to the ongoing battle today in Gaza, Palestine, and the region. The last part is related to the Lebanese arena, the battle in Lebanon and against it as well as the recent attack in the southern suburbs [of Beirut].

1- First, we must once again express our congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of the people we are remembering on today’s occasion – martyr and great commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani, his fellow Iranian martyrs who were martyred with him in Baghdad, martyr and great commander Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and his fellow Iraqi brothers who were also martyred with him on the airport road in Baghdad.

To all their honorable families, we, in Lebanon, reiterate our condolences for the loss of their loved ones and extend our congratulations for them attaining this divine medal.

Another thing related to the occasion is what transpired today in the vicinity of the pure shrine of martyred Commander Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman – the targeting of visitors and those marking this occasion, including men, women, and children. Many were martyred. The last time I checked, there were more than 80 martyrs and more than 160 wounded. We also extend our condolences to their families. These martyrs are of the same path, the same cause, and the same battle that was led by Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Nowadays, our joy is mixed with sorrow. But this is how we’ve always lived and how we continue to live.

We congratulate the Christians and Muslims and especially the Lebanese on the birth of Jesus “Christ” [Peace Be Upon Him]. We see in his return to this world, God willing, the good tidings of salvation for all the oppressed and the tormented in this world.

We also congratulate everyone on the beginning of the new Gregorian year. We ask God Almighty to help everyone overcome life’s diverse security, political, and economic challenges and for them to spend this year better than the previous ones.

I also greet all Muslims, men and women, especially all women in our nation, on the birth of Lady Fatima al-Zahra [AS] – the daughter of the Messenger of God and the Master of the Messengers. She was, remains, and will remain the Mistress of the Women of the World and the Mistress of the Women of Paradise.

Let us return to the condolences. On the loss of a beloved and dear brother and leader belonging to the generation of founders in our blessed path, jihad and resistance, Hajj Mohammad Yaghi [Hajj Abu Salim], I extend my condolences to his honorable family members as well as to all our brothers and sisters, and especially our people in the Beqaa Valley, where he spent most of his honorable life in their service.

I must point out that since Hezbollah will hold a gathering on Friday afternoon where I will deliver a speech, if God Almighty keeps me alive in the service of brothers and sisters, this will help me divide the topics that I wanted to talk about today, so I don’t take up more of your time.

I will postpone some topics for Friday’s speech, mainly things I wanted to talk about after this absence, during which we left the floor to the field. I will divide them between today and Friday, God willing.

I must also extend my congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of brother and leader Brigadier General Sayyed Razi Mousavi, who was martyred a few days ago in Damascus in a Zionist air raid. We have known this dear martyr and the pious mujahid leader for more than 30 years. He was with us as a mujahid, a helper, and a supporter. He liked to be called a servant of this resistance and march.

We extend our condolences and congratulations to our Imam and leader Sayyed Khamenei, to his honorable family, to the dear brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, and to the dear Iranian people who make sacrifices and offer martyrs. They have not stopped offering martyrs since the beginning of their revolution in the early 1960s.

We come to the most recent incident. We extend our congratulations and condolences on the loss of our beloved and dear brother, the great leader Sheikh Saleh, the deputy head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, and his fellow leaders and cadres in the Qassam [Brigades] and Hamas, who were martyred yesterday in a scandalous “Israeli” aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut, on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of leaders Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi.

I extend my condolences and congratulations to my brother, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and to all my brothers in the Hamas leadership, the Qassam leadership, the Palestinian resistance factions, the Palestinian people, the honorable family of Sheikh Saleh, and the honorable families of all the martyrs who were martyred with him. I pray that they have patience and rely on God – they’ve shown this – and that God have mercy on all these martyrs.

I will talk about the assassination and martyrdom in last part of this speech. Of course, Sheikh Saleh, this great jihadi leader, spent his youth and life from the time he was a young boy until the night of martyrdom in jihad and resistance; he fought, was detained, and migrated. God Almighty sealed his life with this good outcome, which is this great martyrdom.

I remember when Sayyed Abbas was martyred, His Eminence Imam Khamenei sent a telegram in which he said that ‘one of the greatest things that a person can hope for or one of the most honorable things that a person can achieve is that his death be murder, and by whom? At the hands of the killers of the prophets. This is how our martyrs are being killed these days.

Also, I must once again express my condolences and congratulations [to the families] of all the martyrs; from Gaza – the civilians, including women, children, young adults, and the brave and staunch resistance fighters, to the West Bank, to the martyrs in Iraq who were martyred as a result of the American aggression against the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, to Syria, the military and civilian martyrs who are also martyred by the “Israeli” bombing, to Yemen, to the great martyrs martyred at sea [How great the martyrs of the sea are before God!], to our martyrs in Lebanon, the martyrs of the resistance with all its factions, the martyrs of the Lebanese army, and the civilians, and all the wounded.

The honorable families of all these martyrs, who walked on the path to al-Quds, express their steadfastness, strength, resoluteness, faith, and trust. This is the case in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen; we hear the same language.

Today, we were listening to the mother of martyred Commander Sheikh Saleh, to his sisters and brothers. They all have the same logic – trust, accountability, submission, contentment, willingness to sacrifice, and pride in these martyrs.

This is the state and discourse of the mothers of our martyrs, their fathers, wives, daughters, sons, and the honorable families. The steadfast wounded [fighters] in the border villages, the displaced from the border villages, and the brave fighters still fighting along the front lines – I tell you, contrary to what the “Israeli” enemy claims – are still fighting on the border, at the barbed wire. We greet them all and express our appreciation, love, trust, and pride in them, in their belief, in their steadfastness, and in their sacrifices.

We tell them, ‘Be confident that your blood, your sacrifices, and your patience will only have great, blessed, and commendable results, which will bring good to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, the entire region, and the entire nation, including those who participated and did not participate.’

2- I move on to the second part. God willing, on Friday, we will address more the families of the martyrs, the displaced, the steadfast, and the fighters because on Friday I want to talk more about Lebanese matters.

What we are seeing today in Gaza and in all the squares and fields of resistance, Hajj Qassem Soleimani is present in image, name, spirit, approach, vigor, enthusiasm and a stronger presence. The martyrs today in Kerman also remind me of something Imam Khamenei said:

‘It seems that Qassem Soleimani, i.e. the martyr, frightens the forces of arrogance and the Zionists more than he did when he was alive. Today, we see Qassem Soleimani, the martyr. That is why they are pursuing him to his shrine, killing his visitors. We see Qassem Soleimani, the martyr, whose life has become stronger, more effective, more intense, and more present due to his martyrdom, in all our squares and fronts, in the faces of our leaders, fighters, and martyrs, in our rifles, missiles, shells, and bombs, in the tears of children, in the patience of women, an in this legendary steadfastness.

Today, Qassem Soleimani is strongly present in this battle. What we see today is the fruits of the sacrifices made by this great jihadi leader – the sacrifices he made at least in the past 20 years since he took command of Iran’s Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], which is responsible for communicating with the resistance movements and resistance arenas of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We’ve spoken a lot about Hajj Qassem, of course, in previous occasions. However, I want to summarize in two headings tonight, so that I can tackle the rest of the headings, and from there, I can also talk about Abu Mahdi.

1- He supported the resistance movements in the region and the countries of the Axis of Resistance. His focus was mainly on the resistance movements in the entire region. His faith, school, culture, and approach were the following: to support the resistance movements and strengthen them as well as reinforce their number, equipment, expertise, training, and [arms] manufacturing.

One of the signs of his tremendous sincerity while working for the resistance is that he stove for all resistance movements to reach self-sufficiency. You know that when certain states sponsor movements, some usually do not allow them to reach the stage of self-sufficiency so that they maintain control over these movements and in their decisions and choices.

Hajj Qassem Soleimani spoke with everyone. He planned and set programs so that every resistance movement reaches the level of self-sufficiency and can rely, after God Almighty, on its own capabilities, production, men, experts, trainers, planners, and minds and dispense of the support and help even the one provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran. And so, he continued to work.

Let us take some examples as we have to be careful when talking about some arenas. For example, in Palestine, especially after 2000, the Hamas movement, the Jihad movement, and the rest of the resistance factions – but mainly Hamas and Jihad – announce that they receive armed support, financial support, transfer of experience, the ability to manufacture, exchange expertise, raise efficiency, and training. This is no longer a secret. The brothers in Hamas and Jihad announce this on every occasion and every day.

Today, these heroics, innovations, and field achievements in the Gaza Strip are not the result of a day, a year, or couple of years. Rather, they are the result of, at least, two decades of diligent work carried out by the brothers in Hamas, in Jihad, and in the Palestinian factions. Hajj Qassem, the Quds Force, and the IRGC were with them in everything.

Another model is the resistance in Iraq, the Iraqi resistance, or the Islamic resistance in Iraq. After 2003, when factions of Iraqi youths took the initiative and decided to fight the American occupation forces, they found in Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the Quds Force help, refuge, a sanctuary, and supporters. They did not hesitate to provide all possible assistance, including money, weapons, capabilities, ammunition, training, transfer of experience, and support.

Here, we are talking about the stage before the establishment of the Hashd [Popular Mobilization Unit]. We are talking about 2003 and 2004. Martyred commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was the main and central figure who coordinated between Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the resistance factions, which created a historically significant victory.

Around this time in 2011, American occupation forces left Iraq. It is true that there was an agreement with the Iraqi government, but what forced the US to agree to exit and withdraw was the resistance from 2003 to 2011.

The main supporter of this strong and powerful resistance is well-known. He did not give up supporting this resistance, even though at that time the Americans made serious threats that they would bomb the Quds Force headquarters in Tehran and the Quds Force camp in the city of Karaj and that they would kill Hajj Qassem wherever they found him.

But Hajj Qassem did not hesitate for a moment to continue supporting the Iraqi resistance that achieved this victory, and the Iraqi resistance factions formed the true nucleus of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the popular revolution in Iraq after the fatwa of the Marja’iyah [religious authority], when ISIS, created by America, almost invaded Iraq in retaliation for America’s defeat in Iraq. It was an attempt to restore the American occupation to Iraq. These are examples from Lebanon and elsewhere that are known.

2- The second title when it comes to Hajj Qassem’s work was new, creative, and very important – creating this networking, this close connection, these honest, trusting, and also emotional relationships between the resistance movements in the region. This is also evidence of sincerity and loyalty.

The resistance axis and the resistance front were built in these last years. We can now talk about the resistance front, the resistance axis, call it whatever you want.

This term, this title, this general framework did not exist many years ago. This was established and brought about with the blessings of the parties of this axis, but Hajj Qassem Soleimani was the central figure who ensured contact, communication, cohesion, consultation, acquaintance, cooperation, harmony, and coordination between these forces. Why do I also say this is a witness to his honesty and sincerity?

As a leader or a central general and figure, it was in his interest that the entire relationship with these forces be with him and through him. That us what those managing the world do.

But Hajj Qassem Soleimani did not do that. He was very keen to establish direct and close relations between the resistance movements, between the Lebanese, Palestinians, Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis, and others as well, through meetings, communications, cooperation, coordination, exchange of experiences, exchange of ideas and opinions, and the formation of a single strategic vision for the region, the future of the region, and the conflict in the region. This was creative work.

Therefore, what many do not understand is that the Resistance Axis is not like other axes where one person managing an axis gives orders to attack, kill, make peace, be neutral, escalate, mitigate, or engage in political work. It’s not like that.

Before delving into the third part, let us describe the Axis of Resistance, brothers. This is one of the creations of Hajj Qassem Soleimani. The [forces of] axis of resistance has common strategic concepts and vision.

Here, we fully support what our dear brother, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hajj Hussein Salami, said at the funeral of the martyr Commander Sayyed Razi Mousavi in Tehran. He explained and presented this understanding.

The Axis of Resistance has a common and clear strategic vision where enemies and friends are defined, and goals are clear – where should the region be, what is the interest of the peoples of the region, and where do its security, dignity, pride, freedom, sovereignty, and independence lie?

This is all clear – our view of America, the “Israeli” project, the situation in the region. However, every resistance movement and every country in the Axis of Resistance makes its decisions and acts accordingly. These movements make their own decisions, open or close battlefronts, make peace, or fight. They take position in harmony with their strategic vision and consistent with their national interests and observations. This is because each one of us lives in a country. The resistance in Lebanon is in Lebanon; the resistance in Syria is in Syria; the resistance in Iraq is in Iraq, and the Yemeni brothers are in Yemen; and the resistance in Palestine is in Palestine among its people.

This is a creative formula: no one dictates anything on anyone, and no one orders anyone. We consult each other, exchange opinions and advice, and benefit from each other’s experiences, but every one of us makes the decision in our country in a way that is consistent with the strategic vision and the interests of our people and state. This is what is happening now in the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, which I will return to shortly.

Unfortunately, in the Arab world, some politicians, writers, commentators, people, and some media professionals cannot comprehend this scene. Therefore, they continue to analyze incorrectly and take incorrect positions. Why?

Because they are basing their analyses on wrong data. For example, when Ansarullah, the brothers in Yemen, or His Eminence, the brave and dear leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi decided to fight the battle of the Red Sea to lift the siege on Gaza, these people couldn’t comprehend that Iran did not ask them [the Yemenis] to do so.

When Hezbollah opens the front on October 8 in support of Gaza, they can only understand that Iran contacted Hezbollah and told the party to open the front to support of Gaza. The same goes for when the Iraqi resistance fighters began their operations against the American occupation bases in Iraq and Syria. They only thing they understood is that Iran was the one that asked for so and so. Do you know why?

This is how people are, and we do not blame them. When any country in the world adopts resistance movements, political movements, political parties, or national struggle movements, for example, and gradually provides them with money and weapons, intentionally or unintentionally [most countries do so intentionally], they transform these resistors and fighters into tools that they can blackmail with money, support, and weapons if they don’t comply or do what these countries want.

Therefore, they turn into slaves. In the experience of the Axis of Resistance, there are no slaves. There are only honorable masters, martyred leaders who achieve victory for their nation. This is the formula. Therefore, they cannot understand that what the movements of the Axis of Resistance are doing are subjective decisions stemming from their convictions, will, faith, sincerity, and honesty. They are not tools. This model today on the resistance front in the Resistance Axis in our region is a unique model in the history of humanity and not just in the present era. It is a unique model that has no precedent.

Therefore, great hopes are placed on this model to achieve victories. It was able to achieve these victories on this path that this axis is on. That is why in my first speech after October 7, the famous Friday speech, when I said that the Al-Aqsa flood was a Palestinian decision, a Palestinian action, a Palestinian project, and a Palestinian goal, and that we were not aware of, it was not to distance ourselves from the Al-Aqsa Flood. We did not distance ourselves. The proof is that we have martyrs falling and fighting taking place every day.

On the contrary, from that moment, I wanted to tell people not to include the Al-Aqsa Flood and the goals of this great historical operation in their wrong and trivial analyses when you link them directly to regional projects, the regional conflict, Iran, America, the Iranian nuclear agreement, etc.

The credit of this path, brothers and sisters, this approach, this school, and this creative method was mainly due to His Eminence the Imam and Leader, Sayyed Khamenei. However, Hajj Qassem was entrusted with this school, idea, culture, work, application and model. There was no trace of one’s desires since he [Soleimani] had none.

Qassem Soleimani cherished Islam, Al-Quds, Palestine, the tortured, and in the oppressed. There was nothing in Qassem Soleimani’s body called Qassem Soleimani. This is the truth that we witnessed and bear witness to from up close.

Therefore, the path of these movements was the path of victory – the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 in the July War; the liberation of Gaza by the resistance in Gaza and the steadfastness in the face of the wars launched against Gaza; the resistance in Iraq – as I said, these days are the days of commemoration of the historic victory of the Iraqi resistance. I said in the past and I will repeat that this is a great day in the history of Iraq, which many Iraqis do not celebrate and was lost due to internal disputes and conflicts. But this must be remembered as a tribute to the martyrs of the resistance who gave their lives to liberate that land; the sacred steadfastness, the legendary steadfastness, and the great victory in Yemen; in Syria; these are all blessings of this axis, this approach, this culture, this thought, and this method.

However, the most important manifestation of the Axis of Resistance and its most dangerous challenge came in past few months during the Al-Aqsa Flood. From here, I delve into the third part.

3- The Al-Aqsa flood began on October 7, and as is known, was initiated by the brothers in the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and the rest of the brothers in Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian factions stood in solidarity with them. The reasons that led to the Al-Aqsa Flood were mentioned by officials in Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and the rest of the factions.

I also spoke about the reasons in that speech in detail, including the injustices of the Palestinian people over the course of 75 years, the file of the oppressed prisoners in Zionist prisons, the attacks and threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque, the dangers of displacing the people of the West Bank, the ongoing siege on Gaza, and the push towards an internal conflict in Gaza.

It has become clear now that its real goal is to displace the people of Gaza through internal conflicts and hardships. In any case, their reasons and goals were clear and known.

On October 8, Hezbollah entered the battle on the northern border of occupied Palestine and the southern border of Lebanon on a front more than 100 kilometers wide. After that, the brothers in the Islamic resistance in Iraq entered by targeting the American occupation bases in Iraq and Syria and directly targeting the usurping entity by sending drones towards Eilat and other places. Also, the brothers in Yemen by targeting the usurping entity with missiles and drones, but the qualitative step that was very great and influential was the challenge in the Red Sea.

It is a courageous, wise, great, and extremely influential step in every sense of the word. You know the course of events, so I do not need to repeat things. You keep up with these events on a daily and hourly basis.

What has been going on for three months to this day, we have a scene of sacrifices, martyrs, wounded, destroyed homes, and people displaced from their homes inside Gaza and in the West Bank to some extent, and in the south, in southern Lebanon. There are costs being paid and dangers being faced. On the other hand, there is a scene of steadfastness, determination, persistence, courage, fighting, resistance, defiance, inflicting losses on the enemy, not breaking, and not surrendering. of course, its great title, first and foremost, is Gaza, followed by the rest of the Axis of Resistance.

In light of these two scenes, there are results. There are many details. I will try in this part not to delve into details and look at the general picture. When we see the magnitude of the results, the importance of the results, and the greatness of the results and achievements so far and what can be achieved later, then we will realize and become more satisfied with the extent of the sacrifices that have been made, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and all the arenas and fields of resistance.

Allow me to summarize the titles. I will read them quickly, even though each item requires an hour’s discussion and explanation, but the reference will suffice. This is not actually from me. I compiled some, not even everything because time is not enough, of what is being said by “Israeli” generals, former and current officials, writers, experts, strategists in America, the Arab world, and the Islamic world, and some of what was also mentioned in the speeches of Imam Khamenei and many elites in the world.

But I will just say, look at these sacrifices and blood. What are some of the results that will have a very big impact on the future of Palestine, the Palestinian cause, Lebanon, and the entire region, especially on Palestine, Lebanon, and in general, on the entire region? I will mention them quickly.

1- Reviving the Palestinian cause after it had almost been forgotten and liquidated and forcing a new search all over the world for solutions. Therefore, they returned to talking about the two-state solution. Otherwise, before the Al-Aqsa Flood, had it not been for the resistance movements, positions, and the annual International Quds Day, the Palestinian cause would almost have been forgotten.

2- Thwarting the “Israeli” bet on the Palestinians’ fatigue, despair, and abandonment of their cause. When the resistance in Gaza carried out the Al-Aqsa Flood, people showed steadfastness. This persistence and the sacrifices that followed as well are evidence that this “Israeli” bet has been broken and has fallen.

The idea that the Palestinians will forget, get tired, and abandon their land, the new generation, the Internet generation is all over. It ended in the West Bank; it ended with the intifadas; and it ended with martyrdom operations.

The Al-Aqsa Flood came to strike it with the final blow. The “Israelis” now have extreme clarity that they are faced with a people who cannot forget their land, their history, their present, their future, or their sanctities. This is what the “Israelis” express with great sorrow after 75 years, 75 years of oppression and torment, prisons, displacement, diaspora, and harsh and difficult living conditions.

3- The high level of support for the resistance and the option of resistance among the Palestinian people and in the nation despite the massacres. Some attempted to place the responsibility of the massacres in Gaza on the victim, on the resistance, and to acquit the murderous criminal – “Israel”.

This also has a great impact on the future of Palestine. After everything that happened in Palestine, they go to opinion polls. They assumed that this grinding, killing, and massacres in Gaza would make the Palestinians regret supporting the resistance and abandon it and blame Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the factions, and the fighters.

All opinion polls confirm the high percentage of support for the resistance and the resistance movements, specifically for Hamas, which they hold most responsible for the Al-Aqsa Flood and for what is happening. It was the highest percentage of support in the history of Palestine, the Palestinian people, and the resistance movements in Palestine. This has a very great impact on the future of this conflict.

4- The demise of “Israel’s” image in the world, which the American and Western media, along with the Arab media, worked on polishing.

Unfortunately, in the past 20 years, some of the official Arab media have been in the service of polishing the image of “Israel” and presenting it as a state of law, a state of democracy, a state that respects human rights.

Following the Al-Aqsa Flood and what is happening today on all fronts, “Israel” has completely fallen morally, humanely, legally. “Israel”, today, in the eyes of all the peoples of the world, is a killer of children, a killer of women, a destroyer of homes. It displaced people from their neighborhoods and homes; it is starving people; it is oppressive, frightening, terrifying; it terrorizes civilians and carried out the largest genocide in the current century. It has fallen and is over.

This, of course, will also have a major impact on the conflict and the equations of the conflict in our region.

Dear brothers and sisters, opinion polls were recently published in America among American youth. The American people do not listen to our satellite channels and live from birth to death under the control of the Zionist-controlled American media or pro-Zionist groups.

The horror of what happened in Gaza, the blood of children and women, and the enormous oppression impacted them. This is, of course, thanks to social media, which they intended to use to destroy Islam, demolish values, and demolish resistance. But the magic turned against the magician. Here, Pharaoh and Moses are renewed again.

They conducted opinion polls among the American youth. It turns out that more than 50 percent not only support giving the Palestinians their rights, but also say that the State of “Israel” must be dismantled, and all the land of Palestine returned to the Palestinian people. Where could this have happened? Who would have believed that there was such a shift in American public opinion? Of course, this must be worked on and developed. This will have enormous and significant effects in America.

5- What happened in these three months dealt a devastating blow to the path of normalization, which was aimed at circumventing the Palestinian people and making “Israel” a normal state. Thus, Palestine will be forgotten.

6- In Lebanon, we are always being asked to respect the international community and international resolutions. The Americans come and impose international resolutions. Same with the Europeans, Westerners, and some Americanized and Westernized Lebanese. They ask us, ‘why do you want to be different from everyone else? The whole world respects the will of the international community, international laws, and international resolutions.’ This is nothing new. But the Al-Aqsa Flood, now more than ever before, made it more clear to the world who is challenging the international community.

What does international community mean? When 153 countries in the world, including great and important ones, demand a United Nations resolution for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, and only ten countries oppose it, including America, “Israel”, and Britain, and “Israel” ignores this resolution, who is respecting the international community now?

Who is respecting international resolutions? Which international resolution has so far been respected by “Israel” and the usurping entity – from the first resolution to Resolution 1701? One of the heads of the United Nations humanitarian organizations said that ‘“Israel” trampled on every international law in these two months.’ There is nothing left. Of course, America is with it in challenging the will of the international community and confiscating the will of the international community.

Let me go directly to the “Israelis” and look at these very important results. These are very important results, and in light of them, we must later read the assessment of the situation.

7- Destroying the “Israeli” strategic deterrence that they were boasting about and saying that they were working to restore. You all remember all this controversy before the Al-Aqsa Flood. The attacks on Gaza in order to restore deterrence. “Israel’s” power is the power of deterrence. It terrifies neighboring countries. It frightens the people of neighboring countries. Everyone surrenders, retreats, submits, abandons their rights, fails, and gives in. This is “Israel’s” power of deterrence – the power of terrorism.

This matter began to decline since 2000. With Gaza, it declined further. In 2006, it declined further, and after 2006, they talked about restoring this deterrence. However, after Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza, after the opening of the Lebanon front, and the opening of the Yemen front, in particular, this “Israeli” deterrence is collapsing. Why is it collapsing? When Hamas and the factions launched the Al-Aqsa Flood October 7 operation, this means that they were not deterred, afraid, or terrified. They knew the results and the “Israeli” reactions. But the matter was worth this level of boldness. They were not deterred.

When the resistance in Lebanon opened the front on October 8, it was not deterred. It has never been deterred, and today it is more daring and prepared for confrontation.

When Yemen took this step, it was not deterred or afraid; it did not take any account of “Israel”. Here, too, we can see the collapse of the American deterrence. The “Israeli” deterrence was not sufficient, so “Israel” sought help from the Americans who sent American fleets. Yet even the American deterrence did not deter the resistance in Iraq, the resistance in Lebanon, or the men of God in Yemen. It did not deter anyone. That is why the Americans have left the region without achieving results. Hence, the collapse, fall, and shattering of the strategic deterrence.

8- Undermining “Israel’s” intelligence superiority. There is always an image, which is incorrect, that “Israel” knows everything, has information about everything, and has knowledge of everything. This is not true. The Al-Aqsa Flood proved that.

9- After the July War, the “Israelis” established the Winograd Commission and other committees. They conducted investigations and studies and reconsidered many of their strategies and doctrines, adding and amending things.

But because there isn’t enough time, I want to mention a sentence they said at the time: “From now on, if we enter a war, we will enter it on the basis of a quick, decisive, and clear victory.” Ehud Barak and all the defense ministers and chiefs of staff who came after him adopted this statement. It’s been three months. Let us just talk about Gaza. “Israel” has not been able to achieve a victory in Gaza for the past three months. So far, there is no victory, decisive, or clarity.

There is no one in the Zionist entity who is even claiming to have an image of victory before him yet. Last night, they tried to present an image of victory through the treacherous assassination of Sheikh Saleh, but in Gaza, where is the decisive, clear, and quick victory?

10- The failure of the Air Force to win the battle, even in a narrow area like the Gaza Strip. This is, of course, very important to us and to all those who will later think about defensive strategies.

11- What is the most important and dangerous result of Al-Aqsa Flood and what is happening in all axes and battlefields is the lack of confidence in the “Israeli” army. In other words, the people in the entity lack confidence in the “Israeli” army, security services, and political leaders. This affects the essence and basis of “Israel’s” survival.

Today, there are people – I do not want to use inappropriate expressions – who can only comprehend this much. When they hear that the brothers in Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or the rest of the Palestinian leadership say that the Al-Aqsa Flood are truly establishing the demise of “Israel” and putting it on the path to extinction, they laugh and mock because they are aware of the appearances. But deep down – I will read to you text – “Israel” is a state that, if it loses security, cannot survive. Its people will not stay because their connection to the land is a false connection; it is an invented connection; it is a hypocritical connection that is not true at all. You all know the choices they had in the Zionist movement’s original project at the time of Herzl. Which country did they want to gather all the Jews in?

Argentina, Uganda, some European country, or Palestine. Palestine was one of the options. It was the British who suggested Palestine.

In the region, there are real countries. A civil war in Lebanon might erupt and last for 30 years, but Lebanon and its people will remain. Calamities and a global war take place in Syria, but Syria and its people will remain. Iraq will be subjected to wars and sieges, but Iraq and the people of Iraq will remain, and so on and so forth, likewise in Yemen.

But “Israel” is not like that. “Israel” is an artificial entity. “Israel” is made up of people brought in from all over the world, who have a second citizenship and packed suitcases. The connection to this land is based on security and that it is the land of milk and honey. When it is no longer the land of milk and honey and when they no longer have security, it is over. Why? I talk about the points.

The scene that we see for the future of “Israel” is one that shows these Zionists packing their bags and leaving from the airports, ports, borders, and crossings. This is the next scene.

Al-Aqsa Flood strongly established or completed the foundation of this scene. Do you want proof? I will read to you what the current minister of war Gallant, like many others, said.

He said that ‘without achieving the goals of the war’ – which they announced, including eliminating Hamas and returning the prisoners alive without negotiation [the declared goals] and taking security, political, or administrative control over Gaza [the undeclared goals] – ‘we will be in a situation in which the problem will not be that the citizens are not prepared to live’ – not only in the Gaza Strip or in the north. He said, ‘the problem we have is not only the people of the Gaza Envelope and the displaced people who fled from the settlements in the north. If we do not achieve the goals of the war, people will not be willing to live in this country, in this place. Why? Because we don't know how to protect them.’

What does that mean? He said that if we do not achieve the goals of the war, it means that we have lost the fundamental advantage upon which the survival of the State of “Israel” is based. I tell him, God willing, you will not be able to achieve the goals of the war. You will not be able to achieve the war’s goals.

Here, the concept of a safe haven for Jews in the world is also undermined. The whole theory is that you, the Jews of the world, are not safe and secure except here in occupied Palestine, in the “Israeli” entity. Al-Aqsa Flood, what is happening on all fronts, and what is happening in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and the region undermined this foundation and the safe haven principle on which the migration of millions of Jews to Palestine is based on. The reverse migration began. Hundreds of thousands of Zionists left occupied Palestine, most of whom were elites and capitalists.

12- Shattering the image of a powerful “Israel”. “Israel” wants to show some Arab states that it can protect and defend them. We send you an air force. We send you an Iron Dome. We are security. We are intelligence. We are technology. This powerful image has been shattered, and “Israel” is now in a position where it needs someone to protect it. Imagine what would have happened to “Israel” if the Americans and their fleets had not come to the region. It even needed American intervention from the beginning.

13- The magnitude of the direct losses on more than one level is unprecedented. The human losses, the dead, the wounded, the disabled. The numbers that are announced are less than the reality. On our Lebanese front with northern occupied Palestine, "Israel" is not acknowledging the thousands of casualties – God willing, on Friday I will speak in detail about this topic – and the number of vehicles and tanks that are being destroyed every day.

The psychological conditions: The “Israeli” newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that as a result of the Al-Aqsa Flood attack, 300,000 new people have joined psychological treatment. 300,000 people have joined psychological treatment! This means that you cannot remain here. There is danger; there is fear; there is anxiety; there is no security; there is a difficult psychological situation. If you want to live in tranquility, American passport holders should go back to America. The Brits should return to Britain, and the French should go back to France. You, the “Israelis”, have nothing but this future. The land of Palestine from the sea to the river belongs only to the struggling, mujahid, and patient Palestinian people.

They are hiding the number of psychological conditions, departures, reverse migration, and the hundreds of thousands of displaced people. They keep saying it’s from the north. The “Israelis” want to trivialize the northern front, 60 thousand and 70 thousand. Several days ago, Netanyahu made a mistake and said 100,000. Also, a few days later, an American newspaper, quoting “Israeli” officials, spoke of 230,000 displaced people from northern occupied Palestine, all of whom constitute a burden on the enemy government.

Disrupting the economy. There has been no tourism for three months, no agriculture, and no industry. What is “Israel” without the economy? The financial cost is in the tens of billions of dollars, and American funding cannot handle it. Of course, [the attacks in] the Red Sea and the Yemeni brothers’ move had a great impact on the “Israeli” economy.

14- Failure to achieve any of the goals. Don’t think that when the Americans tell the “Israelis” to withdraw from the cities, it is because they fear for the Palestinians. On the contrary, they are afraid for the “Israelis”. It could be that the brothers in the Palestinian resistance want the “Israelis” to remain where they are in the cities, so they can attack them every morning and evening, destroy their tanks and vehicles, snipe and kill them.

The “Israelis” failed to achieve their goals. They were unable to recover any prisoner alive. They have not yet been able to impose their political will on the Gaza Strip and form the future shape of the administration in the Gaza Strip.

Another important consequence on the entity is the deepening of internal divisions. Just wait until the war stops. All of them, without exception, even within the same party, have daggers and are hiding them behind their backs. When the war stops and the demands and trials begin and investigation committees begin, we will see what kind of “Israel” will emerge after Al-Aqsa Flood.

15- Exposing America: After the neo-conservatives and the horrific massacres they committed in Afghanistan and Iraq, America tried to polish its image in the Arab and Islamic world by bringing Obama, who was Black and who’s father’s name was Hussein, and he was originally from a Muslim/African family.

Indeed, they were able to do so. They succeeded in this game to a certain extent. Later came the Arab Spring and the strife of Daesh. They created Daesh and presented themselves as protectors of the Iraqi people in the face of Daesh. The important thing is that they worked to improve their image.

The Al-Aqsa Flood destroyed this American image, unveiling its ugliest realities. This is because the Americans, the American decision, the American policy, the American missiles, and the American shells are the ones being killed in Gaza today. The Americans are the ones preventing the war on Gaza from ending. The one that has a veto in the UN Security Council is America.

America's impudence reached a point where its official spokespersons say that the “Israelis” do not intend to kill civilians. 22 thousand civilian martyrs, mostly women and children, are all killed by mistake! These are collateral damage. The “Israelis” are not intentionally killing civilians or journalists. America has shown that it is the one going against the international community, international law, international resolutions, human rights, and human values.

The last thing I will present to you before we move to the last part, which will not be long, God willing, is a lesson for all of us. What happened in Gaza proved that international institutions, the international system, the international community, and international law are not capable of protecting any people; they are not capable of protecting anyone. Mark this, O’ Lebanese people!

There are 22 thousand martyrs and close to 60 thousand wounded in Gaza. Meanwhile, the international community is watching. Still, there are some people in Lebanon who tell us, ‘hand your weapons, the international resolution and the international community will protect us.’

Allow me to say that this is no longer a difference of viewpoints – this is my opinion, and this is your, and we respect each other’s opinions. No, this blindness of heart and lack of insight. {Indeed, it is not the eyes that are blind, but it is the hearts in the chests that grow blind.} Isn’t this the truth?

What does this experience say? And from here, I will delve into the last part. This experience says that if you are weak, the world does not recognize you, protect you, defend you, or cry over you. What protects you is your strength, your courage, your fists, your weapons, your missiles, and your presence in the field. If you are strong, you can make the world respect you.

Despite the siege and oppression in Gaza, it withstood. If Gaza had fallen in the first few days, everything would have ended and no one in the world would have cried over it. This enormous moral strength and limited material strength among the resistance in Gaza and the people of Gaza – men, women and children – is a form of strength. Gaza imposed itself on the world. That is why the world has begun to change its mind and reconsider and is searching for solutions. Why? Because there is a scene of strength in Gaza, despite the enormous oppression. From here, I delve into Lebanon. Of course, these are some results. There are many more results, and there will be more to come.

I tell you that what’s been happening since October 7 and what will happen later have weakened “Israel” and shaken its entity, its foundations, and its structure. Yes, and as our Palestinian brothers say, it is on the path to demise, which we will all witness, God willing, and no one will be able to protect it and defend it. As for the Arab thrones, they should protect themselves.

4- From here, I delve into Lebanon and say the following. Let me be sincere and honest with you. We opened the front on October 8 as a religious duty and to assist and take off the load from our oppressed people in Gaza. We talked about this and explained it, and on Friday, we will explain it again.

Our decision aligns the strategic vision with the need to support Gaza, taking into account Lebanese national interests. In the end, we live in a country with difficulties, complications, and challenges. We combined all of this and opted for this form of combat. Our combat has been very effective. Hundreds of operations have been carried out so far. There are large numbers of martyrs and wounded; sacrifices have been made; there have significant gains and achievements in the field. I will talk about all this suspense on Friday.

There is a greater and more important blesing of this entry on October 8 that I must draw your attention and the attention of the Lebanese to. It became clear later from what was revealed from the discussions of the enemy government, especially the kitchen cabinet.

Brothers and sisters, the “Israelis” went crazy on October 7 and 8. They were in a state of madness and extreme anger. The fear for existence – Gantz called it the second war for survival – left some kind of national unity and a sense of rising above the divisions that prevailed among the “Israelis”. So, this was an opportunity.

The reservists were called up. There were more than 500,000 officers and soldiers between the regular army and the reservists. This was an opportunity. The “Israelis” mobilized all their weapons and capabilities, and the Americans quickly arrived in the region. This was proposed in the “Israeli” government. This is one of the blessings of the resistance in Lebanon being quick to open the front – now I will explain it. It was later revealed that it was “Israel’s” historic opportunity to end the threat of Hamas, Jihad, and the factions in Gaza; let us wipe them out. If there are resistance factions in the West Bank, let us wipe them out. Let us wipe out the resistance in Lebanon.

This is our opportunity to end the threat of the resistance in Lebanon, the threat of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The whole world is with us and considers that we are oppressed and afflicted. Now is our historic opportunity. However, this war on Lebanon was prevented by two things:

1- The first thing is that the resistance’s haste to open the front made the “Israeli” enemy lose the element of surprise. If the Lebanon front had been calm, brothers and sisters, on October 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, you would have woken up in the middle of the night and found “Israel” destroying everything in this country because the international community and the whole world were with it and its historic opportunity.

They were thinking seriously about this, but the resistance opened the front and mobilized. The “Israelis” know that on October 8 and 9, we mobilized all our missile capabilities and forces, evacuated our training camps, and took all measures to potentially go to war. “Israel” lost the element of surprise.

2- The second thing is the strength of the resistance in Lebanon, its greatness, courage, boldness, and steadfastness. The Americans told them that a war with Lebanon while fighting another with Gaza would be costly and might threaten the entity’s existence. This advice was not for the sake of the Lebanese but for the “Israelis”.

The “Israelis” considered that what they started in Gaza might terrify the Lebanese. The most important message sent by the resistance in Lebanon on October 8 and 9, when it opened the border front from the sea to Jabal El Sheikh (Mount Hermon), is that it is a brave, bold, and strong resistance that does not fear anyone, is not afraid of anyone, is not deterred, and does not have any calculations that could stand in the way of defending its people and its country. This is the strong message.

Hence, there was a discussion and a disagreement, and they were unable to decide. There was an “Israeli” general who clearly spoke twice and three times. He said, ‘I went to Netanyahu and sat with him twice and convinced him that he and you should not open a battle with Lebanon because this will lead to the destruction of the Gush Dan region.’

Do you know where is Gush Dan – this rectangle near Tel Aviv that has three quarters of “Israel” in it? What has prevented “Israel” so far from launching an aggression against Lebanon is that there is strength in Lebanon, there is resistance in Lebanon, and there are men of God in Lebanon. This is the reality.

If the resistance did not possess this strength – it is possible that the young men are talking about 700 operations or more – one operation would have been enough for “Israel” to launch a war on Lebanon in the past. Why did it not do that? Is it because Lebanon is weak? Is it respectful of the international community and international resolutions, or is it because Lebanon is strong and will retaliate twofold?

Yesterday, they attacked the southern suburbs [Dahiyeh], which was very serious. There are two headlines: There is the killing of Sheikh Saleh and his brothers. This is a grave crime. There is hitting Dahiyeh, and this is the first time it has happened since 2006. Last night, some “Israeli” officials said through the media that they did not intend to attack Lebanon and Hezbollah, and Hezbollah is not concerned with what happened. Our problem is with the Hamas leadership. We have settled the score with the Hamas leadership, and it’s none of your concern.

Who can allow such thing to pass? Children and cowards. All the intimidation and threats you hear. Now, I do not want to intimidate or even threaten. In conclusion, I will rely on the past and say two sentences.

The first sentence: Until now, we are fighting on the front with precise calculations. For this reason, we are paying a heavy price – the lives of our young men. I will detail it on Friday. However, should the enemy thinks of waging a war on Lebanon, we will not abide by any ceilings and rules. They know what I mean. Our men, our missiles, our capabilities, our potential, our threat, everything we mentioned in the past years will be at our disposal. We might have spoken about this a lot and may not be useful here, but I will just mention it.

We don’t fear war and are not hesitant to fight one. If we were scared, we would have ended it at the front and the Americans threatened us. The French delivered a message to us. The English and the Germans as well. Did we stop? Did we back down? Did we hesitate? Never.

Whoever thinks of war with us will regret it, God willing. War with us will be very, very, very costly. Until now we have been managing the Lebanese situation and Lebanese national interests. If war is launched against Lebanon, then the Lebanese national interests require that we fight the war to the end without restrictions. ‏

Regarding the incident yesterday, the resistance promised, even if it was under different circumstances. There was no war and a change in many of the equations of the conflict, but this will not change the promise at all. Yesterday’s attack is a major and serious crime that will not remain unanswered. Not much talking is needed.

As we said in Hezbollah’s statement yesterday, this serious crime will not remain unanswered or unpunished. The coming days and the battlefield will prove this.

See you soon, God willing.