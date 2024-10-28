American Bases Hit in Iraq, Syria in Protest at “Israel’s” US-Backed War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says its fighters have struck two American bases in the Arab country and neighboring Syria in protest at the apartheid “Israeli” regime's ongoing United States-backed war on the Gaza Strip.

The resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror movements, announced the strikes in separate statements on Wednesday.

One strike featured a "drone" attack against "the [US] occupation base" near the Erbil International Airport in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Using "appropriate weapons," the resistance, meanwhile, hit another "American occupation base," titled as Hemo, which is located west of the Qamishli Airport in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah.

The resistance said the strikes had taken place “in response to the massacres of the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza”.

At least 23,357 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed, and 59,410 others injured during the war, which the regime launched following an operation staged by the coastal sliver's resistance movements.

The United States, the “Israeli” entity’s biggest ally, has been providing the regime with unbridled military support since the onset of the war, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware.

Washington has also torpedoed the prospect of cessation of the “Israeli” aggression by stonewalling ratification of all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for realization of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Iraqi resistance also said it conducted the strikes "in continuation of our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region."

Baghdad says it seeks to end the presence of the US-led military coalition in the country permanently.

The coalition rolled into Iraq and Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group. It retains its presence there, although, the Arab countries and their allies defeated the terror outfit in late 2017.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani recently said his government planned to set up a committee to arrange the ouster of US forces.