Iran Supports South Africa’s ICJ Case against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has voiced its support for South Africa’s decision to file a case against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] over crimes of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stating that the entity has committed a raft of crimes against Gazans in flagrant violation of international conventions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement released on Wednesday, said “Israel”, enjoying unconditional and unrestricted support from certain governments, has been carrying out full-scale and vicious military attacks against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank over the past three months, and has been infringing upon all international conventions concerning oppressed Palestinians.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again strongly denounces the apartheid Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian nation, and expresses its support for resistance as a liberation move and legitimate right recognized by international law for the Palestinian nation in the struggle against occupation,” the statement read.

It went on to urge international bodies and agencies, including the UN Security Council, to adopt immediate and practical steps aimed at complete cessation of “Israeli” military strikes on Gaza.

The majority of respondents viewed the US position about “Israeli” aggression on besieged Gaza Strip negatively.

The ministry also voiced Iran’s support for South Africa’s “responsible, courageous and honorable” move, which it said was based upon international law in defense of the Palestinian nation.

It finally called for the international community’s strong support in order to hold the perpetrators of Gaza crimes to account.