Yemeni Army Spox Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree: Armed Forces Targeted US Ship as Initial Retaliation to US Attack on Navy

Translated by Staff

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sari announced in a statement that the Yemeni army had targeted a US ship that has provided the “Israeli” entity with missiles and drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement: