Statement issued by the Central War Media of the Islamic Resistance:

Our honorable people,

The “Israeli” enemy continues to search for alternatives to collect information about the resistance and the whereabouts of its fighters in the villages of the South, especially after losing a large part of the effectiveness of the espionage and spying devices installed in its border sites after being targeted and destroyed by the resistance.

In this context, the “Israeli” enemy resorts to contacting some of our esteemed families from phone numbers that appear to be Lebanese, via both landline and cellular networks, with the aim of inquiring the whereabouts and the status of some houses.

In these communications, the enemy impersonates multiple characters: Police stations belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the southern regions, centers for Lebanese General Security and in other times impersonating relief agencies that provide aid and other things.

The caller, who speaks with a sound Lebanese accent, seeks to obtain information about the caller’s family members and their whereabouts or various data related to the surroundings, under the guise of showing concern and seeking to provide assistance.

The enemy exploits this information to confirm the presence of the fighter brothers in some of the homes it intends to target.

We call on our dear people in general, especially the people of the front villages, not to respond to the caller in any question related to the surroundings and the movement of individuals in it, and to take the initiative to cut off the call immediately, and then rush to inform the concerned authorities without any delay.

