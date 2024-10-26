No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

US Bases in West Asia Attacked 127 Times Since October 2023

US Bases in West Asia Attacked 127 Times Since October 2023
folder_openUnited States access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US bases in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 127 times since October 17, 2023, US War Department Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

In his words, the tally includes nine operations that took place since January 4.

Ryder explained that US bases in Iraq were attacked 52 times in the reported period, while Syrian military facilities sustained 75 attacks, TASS reported.

Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the “Israeli” apartheid entity began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their operations are in retaliation for America’s support of the “Israeli” regime’s crimes against people in Gaza. 

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.

Israel Syria Iraq Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

2 months ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

2 months ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

2 months ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-10-2024 Hour: 01:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot