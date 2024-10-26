Iran, Russia: US Looking for Pretexts to Expand Presence in Our Region

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov confirmed that the United States is trying to concoct excuses to expand its regional presence.

The top diplomats made the remarks in a phone call on Tuesday.

Yemen has vowed to prevent the passage through the Red Sea of all ships that are either owned by "Israel" or heading to the entity’s ports.

Yemeni Armed Forces launch missiles targeting a cargo ship in the Red Sea heading for a port in the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Yemen vowed to continue to prevent the passage of ships owned by or linked to “Israel” through the Red Sea.

In addition to throwing military and political support behind the war, the US has announced a naval coalition tasked with patrolling the Red Sea in response to Yemeni strikes.

“The developments in the Red Sea are linked to Gaza, and the United States and the 'Israeli' entity's attitude towards Palestine,” Amir-Abdollahian said, noting that “The proposal of such a resolution is rather aimed at paving the way for increased American military presence in the region and the Red Sea.”

For his part, Lavrov considered the US's efforts against Yemen at the Security Council to be aimed at enlarging Washington's regional presence.

“The Americans are not so much interested in finding the roots...and main causes of [existing] crises,” he added.