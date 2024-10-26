No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [9/1/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [9/1/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Issa Ali Nour al-Din [Ali Najma] from Burj Qalawayh, South Lebanon, and a resident of the Hay al-Sellom in the southern suburb of Beirut
  2. Martyr Mohammad Sharif al-Sayyed Nasser [Sayyed Sharif] from Hay Al-Fikani in the Beqaa
  3. Martyr Hassan Abdel Hussein Ismail [Adam] from Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
  4. Martyr Ali Hussein Burji [Abu Mahdi] from Markaba, South Lebanon

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

