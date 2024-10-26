- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [9/1/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Issa Ali Nour al-Din [Ali Najma] from Burj Qalawayh, South Lebanon, and a resident of the Hay al-Sellom in the southern suburb of Beirut
- Martyr Mohammad Sharif al-Sayyed Nasser [Sayyed Sharif] from Hay Al-Fikani in the Beqaa
- Martyr Hassan Abdel Hussein Ismail [Adam] from Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
- Martyr Ali Hussein Burji [Abu Mahdi] from Markaba, South Lebanon
Comments
- Related News