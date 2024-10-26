No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

UNRWA: Gaza is the Worst Place on Earth, Turning to An Uninhabitable Place

UNRWA: Gaza is the Worst Place on Earth, Turning to An Uninhabitable Place
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] confirmed that the Gaza Strip is becoming an “uninhabitable place” as apartheid “Israel” continues its genocidal aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Gaza is the worst place on earth, and the enclave is being transformed into an uninhabitable place,” UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said on Tuesday amid reports that the devastating “Israeli” war has left most of Gaza’s homes in ruins.

There are currently 1.9 million displaced people across Gaza, of whom around 1.4 million seek shelter in 155 schools and shelters run by the United Nations, he added.

Abu Hasna also said that most of Gaza’s population is being forced to flee to the southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt.

“There are around 1.4 million displaced people in Rafah and this figure is likely to rise to 1.5 million,” he predicted.

He further warned that the displacement of the entire Gaza population to Rafah exceeds existing capacities to provide assistance to them, noting, “UNRWA cannot cope with the unfolding collapse.”

Israel Palestine Gaza GazaUnderAttack

Comments

  1. Related News
Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield

Injured Palestinian Teen Martyred in ’Israeli’ Custody Following Use as Human Shield

2 months ago
Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers

Palestinian Christian Activist Detained for Protesting Land Seizure by ’Israeli’ Settlers

2 months ago
Palestinian Resistance Hails Hezbollah Ops on “Israel”

Palestinian Resistance Hails Hezbollah Ops on “Israel”

2 months ago
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-10-2024 Hour: 01:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot