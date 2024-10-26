By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. “Al-Malikiyya” Site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. As part of the response to the crime of assassinating the great martyr leader Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri and his fellow martyred brothers in the southern suburb of Beirut and the crime of assassinating the martyr leader, Wissam Al-Taweel [Hajj Jawad], the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the “Israeli” enemy’s northern command headquarters in the occupied city of Safed [Dado base] with suicide drones. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. the "Al-Baghdadi" Site with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:40 a.m. the "Yiftah" Site with missiles, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with appropriate the weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 2:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Adamit” Barracks with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. the “Ruweisat Al-Qarn” Site with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. modern spy equipment at the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.