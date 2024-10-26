No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil – Hajj Jawad

Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil – Hajj Jawad
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics shedding light on the most important instances in the life of martyr commander Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] who was assassinated by the “Israeli” entity on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil – Hajj Jawad

Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil – Hajj Jawad

 

Israel Lebanon july 2006 war Hezbollah IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

2 months ago
Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

2 months ago
’Israel’ Martyrs Over 40000 Palestinians in Gaza Since the Starts of Its Aggression

’Israel’ Martyrs Over 40000 Palestinians in Gaza Since the Starts of Its Aggression

2 months ago
Over 10K ’Israeli’ Troops Treated Since Oct 7

Over 10K ’Israeli’ Troops Treated Since Oct 7

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-10-2024 Hour: 01:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot