- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil – Hajj Jawad
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
An infographics shedding light on the most important instances in the life of martyr commander Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] who was assassinated by the “Israeli” entity on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Comments
- Related News