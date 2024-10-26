No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Media Relations Refutes “Israeli” Claims of Assassinating Head of Drone Unit or Air Force Unit in Hezbollah

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations issued a statement refuting the false and baseless “Israeli” allegations regarding the assassination of the Drone Unit / Air Force Unit commander.

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

The “Israel” Broadcasting Authority and the “Israeli” occupation army’s military spokesman claimed that the enemy had assassinated what at times it called commander of Hezbollah’s Drone Unit or at other times the commander of the Air Force Unit.

Hezbollah Media Relations categorically refutes this false and baseless allegation, and confirms that the Mujahid brother in charge of the Drone Unit in Hezbollah was never subjected to any assassination attempt as the enemy claimed.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance

