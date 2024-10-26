By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

As part of the response to the crime of assassinating the great martyr leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his fellow martyred brothers in Beirut’s southern suburb and the crime of assassinating the martyr leader, Wissam Tawil [Hajj Jawad], the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the “Israeli” enemy’s northern command headquarters in the occupied city of Safed [Dado Base] with suicide drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.