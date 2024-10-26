Imam Khamenei: Gaza Frustrated ‘Israel’, US

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the resistance of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has frustrated the United States and “Israel”.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with thousands of people from Qom on Tuesday, marking the anniversary of the 1978 popular uprising in the holy city against the former US-backed Pahlavi regime.

His Eminence further underlined that a limited number of people in a limited area of land called the Gaza Strip managed to frustrate the United States and its vassal the Zionist entity.

The Leader emphasized that in the case of Gaza, predictions about the victory of the Palestinian resistance and the defeat of the “evil Zionist regime” are coming true.

"The crimes that 'Israel' is committing against the Palestinians will be recorded in history even after the regime is wiped off the face of the earth," he asserted .

Additionally, he noted, it will not be forgotten that the patience of the Palestinian people and their resilience forced the occupying regime to retreat.

“The Zionist entityhas not achieved any of its objectives after committing nearly a hundred days of crimes. What does defeat mean? That’s what defeat means. They said we will destroy Hamas, but they failed. They said we will transfer the people of Gaza, but they failed. They said we will stop the actions of the resistance, but they failed,” Imam Khamenei stated.

“The resistance is alive, fresh and ready, [while] the regime is tired, humiliated and regretful with a criminal stamp on its forehead. This is the situation that exists today. It bears a lesson.”

On another level, Imam Khamenei vowed a harsh response to the recent Daesh terrorist attack in the city of Kerman which killed 93 people.

He said that the “sorrowful and disastrous” tragedy afflicted the nation and that the Islamic Republic insists on “finding and suppressing the real and behind-the-scene perpetrators of the incident.”