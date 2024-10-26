By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, January 8, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. the “Hadab Al-Bustan” Site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 11:40 a.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Shtula” with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among the troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rockets, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.