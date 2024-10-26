No Script

Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, confirmed that “Israel” is shedding the blood of innocent Palestinians to make up for its “humiliating defeat” in the Gaza war, warning that the atrocities will only speed up the entity’s demise.

Mousavi made the remarks on Tuesday, as 95 days of bloody aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip has brought no success for the occupying entity.

“Under the support of the US and other Western countries, the illegitimate Zionist entity is taking revenge on unarmed and defenseless children, women and civilians for its heavy and historic defeat at the hands of Hamas,” he said, referring to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group.

The Iranian General further added: “Of course, nothing will make up for its ‘Israel’s’ humiliating defeat. The pure blood [of the Palestinian people] will hasten the downfall of the Zionist entity.”

Referring to the recent terrorist bomb attacks in the Iranian city of Kerman, Mousavi said it was carried out by “the black-hearted who are not capable of fighting in the field.”

 

