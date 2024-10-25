No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Leader Wissam Hassan Tawil on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns Martyr Leader Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] from Kherbet Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds

 

Israel Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

