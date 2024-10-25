Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry reminded the parties that support and utilize terrorism as a tool of their culpability following a recent tragic terrorist attack in Iran’s southern city of Kerman.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the January 3 terrorist attack in Kerman indicated that terrorism poses a broad threat to all governments and nations.

“Those who have employed terrorism as a tool to achieve their objectives bear the responsibility for sponsoring the terrorist currents and must be held accountable,” he said.

The fight against terrorism requires comprehensive measures without double standards, he reminded Western governments, saying the Iranian foreign minister has told his French counterpart that it is impossible to categorize terrorists as good or bad.

Deploring the ominous and fatal activities of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIL” / “ISIS”] terrorist group across the region, including the recent attack in Kerman, Kanaani said the notorious group has been created by Zionists, as they have occasionally confessed to their direct role in the formation of that terrorist group.

Pointing to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic measures regarding the attack in Kerman, the spokesman said the battle against terrorism needs cooperation among the security structures across the region.

The twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 resulted in the tragic loss of at least 91 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.