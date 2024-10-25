No Script

Al-Quds Force Commander: Arouri to Become ‘Israel’s’ Nightmare

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Al-Quds Force, Brigadier General Ismail Qaani reminded the Zionist entity that their nightmare has begun after the assassination of Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri.

In a message to Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Qaani paid tribute to Arouri, who was martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on January 2.

“The enemy and the Zionists seek to downplay their heavy defeat in Gaza and the West Bank by assassinating resistance leaders,” the Iranian commander said.

He further mentioned that “The world will see how the brothers of Martyr Arouri will turn into a nightmare for the child-murdering Zionist entity.”

The IRG Al-Quds Force commander went on to say that Arouri was martyred as the noose has been tightened around the “Israeli” enemy in the West Bank.

