“Israel”: Hezbollah Damaged Strategic ‘Meron’ Base, Release of Its Footage of Great Concern

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army admitted that a strategic air base on “Meron” airbase was “seriously damaged” in a missile attack launched by Hezbollah, amid growing concerns in Tel Aviv over the group’s capabilities.

According to the “Israeli” army, it is investigating the Saturday attack on the sensitive base in the northern part of the 1948-occupied territories to prevent similar attacks.

A video published by the Islaic Resistance showed how the group fired a barrage of rockets and anti-tank missiles at the base, hitting two of the radar domes.

Eran Etzion, the former deputy head of “Israel’s” so-called “National Security Council”, also confirmed that Hezbollah is powerful and has many missiles in its possession, “some of them are very accurate and some can carry large warheads.”

He warned of the consequences of any war with Hezbollah, noting that such a war would inflict severe damage on “Israel” “heavier than that caused by Hamas.”

Besides its military capabilities, the former official confirmed that Hezbollah is also “able to read us better than ourselves and our intelligence.”

He also slammed the “Israeli” cabinet for making “irresponsible” threats against Hezbollah, expressing his concerns about underestimating the group’s capabilities and downplaying the war.

Etzion noted that “Israeli” calls for launching a war on Lebanon come while the entity has so far failed to achieve any of its declared goals in Gaza and failed to “control Gaza.”

He warned that the war with Hezbollah would be difficult.

For its part, the Hebrew “Yedioth Ahronoth” daily lamented on Monday that “The videos published by Hezbollah show that its members are experts in terms of intelligence and military capabilities.”

“The days of fighting in the north are expanding, and Hezbollah continues to damage the ‘intelligence equipment’ along the border. However, in addition to targeting our surveillance means, the ‘camera war’ has another dimension - which is documenting operations in order to raise awareness: When they attack, we know that there is a cameraman with them,” it added.

“Yedioth Ahronoth” further noted that “Since the beginning of the fighting in the north, Hezbollah has been documenting its attacks, where the last footage of the attack on ‘Meron’ Airbase caused great concern.”

“In fact, on the Lebanese border, a real camera war is being waged. It's divided into two parts: on one hand, both the ‘Israeli’ army and Hezbollah document their operations, and on the other hand, both try to destroy the enemy’s surveillance cameras,” the daily mentioned.