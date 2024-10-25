- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Six Martyrs on the on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [6/1/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Mostafa Hassan Saad [Abu Hassan Nour] from Bent Jbeil and a resident of Burj al-Shemali in South Lebanon
- Martyr Khodor Ali Mhanna [Abu Ali Rida] from KafarKila in South Lebanon
- Martyr Mostafa Mahmoud Jaber [Jawad Abbas] from Mhaibib, in South Lebanon
- Martyr Abbas Hussein Rammal [Abd al-Rasoul] from Odaisseh, in South Lebanon
- Martyr Abdallah Hassan al-Asmar [Abu Hussein] from Odaisseh, in South Lebanon
- Martyr Hassan Abed Jaafar [Zolfiqar] from Tyre, a resident of Burj al-Shemali in South Lebanon
