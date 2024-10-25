No Script

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters have struck several “Israeli” and American targets across the Arab country and neighboring Syria as well as in the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for the country's anti-terror movements, said it had hit a “vital target” in the port city of Haifa in the northwestern part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement noted that the target in Haifa was hit “with a long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missile in the past days.”

The Iraqi resistance added that the attack on Haifa took place “in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacre of Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elderly people, by the usurping entity.”

 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq vowed to continue its operations against “the enemy's strongholds,” saying, “We promise you more.”

The resistance also said its forces had attacked "a military target" in Syria's Golan Heights.

Prior to the strike against Golan, the Iraqi resistance reported a drone attack against the US-occupied Qasraq military base in the countryside of the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah.

Resistance fighters also conducted a raft of drone strikes against the Ain al-Asad Airbase in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar where American military forces are stationed.

