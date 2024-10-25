No Script




Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, January 7, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, January 7, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the south of “Manara” with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:05 p.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. an “Israeli” troop’s deployment point in “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among them.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. a tank at the “Ruwaiset Al-Asi” Site with Kornet missiles, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons and scored direct hits, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Shomera” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ya’ara” Barracks with rockets, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

