Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, January 7, 2024
January 7, 2024
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, January 7, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the south of “Manara” with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:05 p.m. the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. an “Israeli” troop’s deployment point in “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among them.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. a tank at the “Ruwaiset Al-Asi” Site with Kornet missiles, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons and scored direct hits, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Al-Marj” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Shomera” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Mitat” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ya’ara” Barracks with rockets, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
