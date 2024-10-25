By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, January 6, 2024

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And as part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his martyred brothers in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:50 a.m. the “Meron” Air Control Base with 62 rockets of various types, causing direct and confirmed hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 9:40 a.m. the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:55 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Hunin Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Avivim” with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “Jal al-Allam” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among them. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Manara” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.