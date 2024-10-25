Iranian Top Commander: Crushing, Decisive Response Awaits ‘Israel’ in Case of Attacking Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, stressed that Tehran will not hesitate to give a “crushing and decisive response to ‘Israel’ if it attacks the country.”

“Iranian commanders will have a free hand to respond to any possible ‘Israeli’ attack,” he said in an interview with khamenei.ir published on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rashid said former top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani succeeded in making an important achievement in support for the resistance forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen and Syria.

“General Soleimani raised hope among the Iraqi and Syrian governments that they were capable of defeating the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group which was a very important step in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

General Rashid said former US President Donald Trump accepted responsibility for General Soleimani's assassination to make himself a “national hero”.

However, the Iranian commander added that it has been proved that all those who harmed the Islamic Republic have failed to evade punishment and the perpetrators of the crime of General Soleimani's assassination would be punished soon.

Rashid said it was imperative to counter acts of aggression by the US and “Israel” against nations given the background of the American army occupying Afghanistan and then Iraq at the beginning of the 80s.

The top Iranian commander said the CIA, Mossad and the British and Saudi spy agencies created Daesh which occupied parts of the Syrian and Iraqi territories by abusing internal chaos and lack of security in the two countries.