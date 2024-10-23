By Al-Ahed news

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “Dhayra” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m. “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.