Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 5, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 5, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “Dhayra” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 p.m. “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

