“Israel” in Talks with Rwanda and Chad to Exile Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” officials are in talks with Rwanda and Chad to receive Palestinians pushed out of the Gaza Strip, the “Israeli” news site Zman Yisrael reported on Friday.

Both countries expressed a basic agreement to continue talks, according to unnamed sources, unlike other countries which have refused in principle.

According to the “Israeli” outlet, the initiative is spearheaded by the foreign ministry and Mossad.

“The business is very complex,” an official told “Zman Yisrael”.

“We must promote this channel, but be very careful of the reactions in the world and also of the fear that it will be interpreted as a transfer and not a voluntary migration. That's why we work with close legal advice,” they added.

The basic outline of the initiative is to give a generous financial grant to any Palestinian who expresses a desire to leave Gaza, along with extensive aid to the receiving country, including military aid.

On Wednesday, “Zman Yisrael” reported that similar talks were held with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which appeared less willing to accept that offer.

The policy to cleanse Gaza of Palestinians wholesale “is slowly becoming the leading and official policy of the government and the coalition”, the report said.

Voices in “Israel” are increasingly open about plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza after almost three months' bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory.

In November, the “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed a plan for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians.

In addition to Smotrich, the so-called far-right “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday there should be a “migration of the residents of Gaza” to outside of the besieged enclave.