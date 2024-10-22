Millions Demonstrate in Yemen: Ready to Confront US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Millions took to the streets of the provinces of Yemen in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance under the banner of “The blood of the free breeds victory.”

Large crowds marched in the processions in the city of Saada, at the Martyr Commander Square in the Marazm area, and in the directorate of Razih, as well as in al-Jarasha in the Ghamr Directorate, west of the province.

The concluding statement of the Saada demonstrations affirmed full readiness and preparedness for combat and direct confrontation, alongside the Yemeni Armed Forces, against the US.

The statement condemned the assassination operations carried out by the occupation forces against the leaders of the Resistance [referring to the assassination of the Hamas deputy of the political bureau in Beirut and the assassination of the IRG commander in Damascus].

The demonstrators confirmed popular support “for the decisions of the leadership and the operations of the armed forces against the American and Zionist enemies”.

The statement declared that “the blood of the Yemeni Navy martyrs in the American aggression will not be in vain.”

It also emphasized the importance of a boycott, urging the Arab nations to boycott American and “Israeli” goods and products.

The statement renewed the call for Arab countries to open land crossings and facilitate the passage of hundreds of thousands of Yemeni fighters to occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Ansarullah revolutionary movement has cautioned that the US militarization of the Red Sea in an attempt to serve the “Israeli” entity will pose a serious threat to international shipping in the strategic waterway.

Ansarullah made the statement after the United States, which has over the past weeks been spearheading a maritime coalition in the Red Sea under the pretext of safeguarding the transit of vessels in the area, claimed that the Yemeni forces and the popular resistance movement were targeting international ships and jeopardizing the security of the Red Sea.

Ansarullah reiterated that the Yemeni armed forces never attacked international ships and that the security and safety of international maritime transport in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was guaranteed by them.

“The US claim and the statement of 12 countries regarding the [Yemeni] threat to international shipping is not true. This threat stems from the militarization of the Red Sea by the United States to serve the ‘Israeli’ entity and encourage the regime to continue its crimes against Gaza,” the resistance movement said in a statement.

“The ‘Israeli’ attacks on the Gaza Strip and its genocidal crimes against Palestinians, which has entered the fourth consecutive month, should have forced the so-called international community or the UN Security Council to stop such massacres by ‘Israel’,” it added.

“The bloody events that have been taking place in Gaza for the past three consecutive months would not have been possible without the support of the United States and the complicity of Western countries with the criminal Zionist entity and encouraging it to continue its crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” Ansarullah said.