Raisi: Al-Aqsa Flood to Mark End of ‘Israel’, Iran to Decide When &Where to Revenge for Kerman Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that “The time and location of reaction to the recent tragic terrorist attack in Iran’s Kerman will be determined by the Iranian Armed Forces.”

Addressing the funeral of 85 people martyred in a terrorist attack in the southern city of Kerman on January 3, Raisi said people constitute the Islamic Republic’s “most important component of power”.

He further noted that the enemies have already observed and experienced the magnitude of Iran’s power.

Regarding Iran’s revenge for the heinous terrorist attack in Kerman, Raisi gave an assurance that “the Iranian Armed Forces take the initiative and will determine the time and location” of the reaction.

In parallel, the Iranian President underlined that “Iran today is the powerful and heroic Iran and has become a major power thanks to the directives of the Leader and the efforts of Hajj Qassem Soleimani.”

“General Soleimani, his companions played pivotal roles in Iran's current power,” he said, noting that “General Soleimani played pivotal role in ‘Israel’s’ defeat in 33-day war with Lebanon.”

Confirming that “Martyr Soleimani was an example of a major leader, as he strengthened the resistance movement in the region and developed plans and programs for it,” he stressed that “Iran's enemies are bearing grudge against General Soleimani.”

Raisi went on to say: “West Asia region owes General Soleimani for its current security. America's plan to create another 'Israel' in the region was foiled by Haj Qassem."

"The current Israel was formed with under the guise of [supporting] Jews, but the other 'Israel' was supposed to be created under the name of the Islamic Caliphate of ISIL,' he said.

According to the Iranian President, “Global hatred against ‘Israel’, the US is the result of bloods of martyrs.”

He also mentioned that “What sparks hatred day after day against US and ‘Israel’ is the pure blood of martyrs and Muslims shed in our country.”

Hailing the fact that “The Palestinian Resistance was able to confront the ‘Israeli’ occupation,” Raisi predicted that “The end of the Al-Aqsa flood will mark the end of the Zionist entity.”