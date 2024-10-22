Salami: We’ll Celebrate Palestine’s Victory, Daesh Works for US and “Israel”

By Staff

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has vowed revenge for the perpetrators behind Wednesday's deadly terrorist attack in Kerman, saying that Deash [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist "ISIS" / "ISIL"] is an agent that works for the US and Zionist entity.

Speaking at a funeral ceremony for Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Kerman on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami hailed the achievements made by the Resistance Front in the West Asian region, saying “Almost Americans have evacuated the region and there is no safe place for them. It is impossible to dominate the Muslims.”

He further added “Today, the heroic Palestinians are standing firm against the ‘Israelis’. Today, this hated Zionist entity is on the verge of destruction and every day 20 Zionists are killed by the Palestinians.”

Moreover, Salami underlined that “‘Israelis’ no longer hope to live in the Occupied Territories. We will celebrate the victory of the Palestinians soon,” he further said.

“Today, Daesh does not control an iota of land. They have disappeared and hid themselves in their nests [sleeper cells],” the IRG commander said.

Salami further said that “the Daesh terrorists are only acting as agents for America and ‘Israel’.”

The IRG commander further addressed the Daesh terrorist telling them, fight like a man and do not target innocent children and women.

He clarified more that the Resistance Front has already taken revenge for the shedding of these martyrs’ bloods in the Kerman attack before their martyrdom by defeating them in the region and foiling their plots.