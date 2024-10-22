By Al-Ahed news

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Shtula” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 11:00 a.m. "Jordeikh" [al-Jerdah] Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of “Manara” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m. “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in “Metula” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance sniper team targeted at 04:00 p.m. the spy equipment located at the “Misgaf Am” Site hitting it precisely and leading to its complete destruction. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:00 p.m. a new gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “al-Marj” Site with missiles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Shomera” [the Lebanese occupied village of Tarbikha] Barracks with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.