Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

IRG: Kerman Terrorist Attack Is A Failed Attempt to Undermine Iran’s Security

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] stressed that the recent “indiscriminate and spiteful” terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman was a failed attempt to induce insecurity in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRG condemned Wednesday’s two terrorist blasts, which martyred 84 people and wounded 284 others, some in critical condition. Medical services said the death toll is expected to rise.

The twin explosions took place near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

The IRG said the terrorist attack was in revenge for high respect of the Iranian nation, particularly the brave young generation, for General Soleimani.

It warned the coward enemies that the Iranian nation would strongly continue General Soleimani's path and would prevent them from achieving their evil goals.

The statement said the heinous terrorist bombings showed that the enemies are unable to compensate for the defeats they had suffered by General Soleimani.

The Iranian Army also in a statement censured the terrorist crime in Kerman which killed innocent civilians, including women and children.

“This act of terrorism, which killed a group of innocent people, shows the brutality and savage nature of the enemies of Islam and the Islamic establishment,” it said.

It added that the terrorist attacks also proved the enemies’ hatred and enmity towards the noble Iranian nation.

The Iranian Army emphasized that the despicable act will not dent the determination and will of the Iranian nation in their fight against terrorism and will rather increase their unity and coherence.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that enemies think that they can achieve their illegitimate goals via acts of terror, but the Iranian nation has proven that such crimes cannot disrupt its cohesion, security and strategy."

