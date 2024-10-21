No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iraq: Missile Attack on PMU Leaves at Least 2 Martyred

9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US carried a missile attack on the Iraqi Hashd Shabi [Popular Mobilization Forces] headquarters in Baghdad. At least two Iraqi fighters were martyred, media sources reported on Thursday.

A leader of the Al-Nujaba resistance movement was martyred, along with his aide, the sources said.

“Abo Taqwa Al-Saeidi, the aide to the head of Baghdad Ring operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces, was martyred in a US strike on a PMF headquarter,” reports added.

Iraqi police sources also told Reuters that at least 2 fighters of the Resistance groups were martyred and 5 others were wounded.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yahya Rasul warned that “The international coalition is responsible for this unjustified attack”.

Similarly, the Office of the Iraqi PM stressed that “Targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces is a dangerous escalation that is far from the text of the mandate of the international coalition in Iraq.”

