By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, January 3,2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. “Zar’it” Barracks with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. “Jal al-Allam” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Bayyad Blida” Site with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Malikiyya” site with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Burkan missile, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ruwaisat al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Dovev” Barracks with a large missile salvo, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 4:44 p.m. gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ruwaisat al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with four Burkan missiles, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 5:25 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers behind the “Jal al-Allam” site with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the garrison of the “Branit” Barracks, from which the “Israeli” soldiers have fled, with missiles, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:55 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Birket Risha” Site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.