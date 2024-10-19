Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a speech marking the fourth martyrdom anniversary of top anti-terror commanders, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by offering condolences to the families of the leader martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis as well as their companions on the anniversary of their martyrdom.

As His Eminence slammed the terrorist attack that targeted Kerman which left dozens of martyrs, he offered condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] and Iranian people on the martyrdom of Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Damascus.

The Resistance Leader affirmed that martyr Sayyed Mousavi was “a pious fighter leader for more than thirty years,” adding that the martyr “was a helper, supporter and he liked to be named as a servant of this Resistance and its path”.

In the same context, Sayyed Nasrallah spoke about the deputy political leader of Hamas, Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, saying, “The martyr Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri is a great leader who spent his life in jihad, resistance, struggle and captivity until the night of his martyrdom”.

His Eminence offered condolences to all the martyrs, starting from the besieged Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank, as well as to the martyrs of Iraq who were killed by the American aggression on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah did not forget to mention the Yemeni martyrs on the path of liberated al-Quds. His Eminence extended his condolences to the martyrs in Syria and Yemen, particularly those martyred at sea, saying, “How great the martyrs of the sea are before God!”

“They are pursuing Qassem Soleimani, the martyr, to his shrine. We see him in all our fields, in the faces of our fighters, the tears of children and the patience of women,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed.

The Resistance Leader spoke of the importance of Hajj Qassem Soleimani to all the resistance movements and emphasized that the martyred anti-terror commander Hajj Soleimani “was seeking that all resistance movements reach self-sufficiency by relying on its capabilities”.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say, “Qassem Soleimani was the central figure who ensured communication, cohesion and direct coordination between the parties of the Axis of Resistance”.

Regarding Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Hezbollah Secretary General explained that “Hajj Abu Mahdi was the main person who coordinated between Hajj Qassem and the Iraqi resistance movements,” emphasizing that, “The Axis of Resistance has a common and clear strategic vision where enemies and friends are defined and goals are clear”.

In this framework, Sayyed Nasrallah made sure to focus that when it comes to the Resistance Axis, “no one dictates anything, and every side decides in a manner that is consistent with the strategic vision and the interest of its country”.

Moving on to Palestine, His Eminence mentioned that “the heroics, innovations and field achievements in Gaza are not the result of days or years, but rather the result of at least two decades of work, and Hajj Qassem was a part of it”.

Nonetheless, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out to the important steps taken by the Resistance movement among which “was targeting the Zionist entity and US bases,” however His Eminence said that “the qualitative step was the challenge in the Red Sea. It is a courageous, great and extremely influential step”.

Operation al-Aqsa Flood, according to the Hezbollah SG, caused the “Israeli” to lose their bet on Palestinians getting fatigued, despaired and abandon their cause.

His Eminence pointed to a number of results of Operation al-Aqsa Flood one of which was “the increase of support for the Resistance and its option among the Palestinian people and at the level of nation”.

Another result of the October 7 operation was that the image of “Israel” in the world has been smeared; and image “which the Western media worked on and the Arab media helped in polishing,” Sayyed Nasrallah continued.

“What happened in the past months, dealt a devastating blow to the path of normalization,” His Eminence said, adding, “One of the important results is shattering the strategic deterrence, which the ‘Israelis’ said they were working to restore”.

“When the resistance in Lebanon opened this front, it was not deterred, and today it ready to act,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in reference to the Resistance’s participation in Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

The Resistance leader continued counting the results of Operation al-Aqsa Flood and said that “what is happening on all fronts of fighting is the lack of confidence of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s ‘people’ in their army, security services and political leaders”.

“If ‘Israel’ loses security, it can’t survive because their connection to the land is deceptive and false,” the Secretary General explained and added that “‘Israel’ has not been able to achieve a victory in Gaza for the past three months”.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to count the repercussions of the October 7 operation against the “Israeli” entity.

“Operation al-Aqsa Flood and what's happening on all fronts have undermined ‘Israel’s’ safe haven principle and hundreds of thousands have left occupied Palestine,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Relatedly, the Resistance Leader asserted, “The land of Palestine from the sea to the river belongs only to the Palestinian people”.

His Eminence issued a warning to the “Israeli” war minister Benny Gantz telling him, “You won’t be able to achieve the goals of the war”.

“One of the most important results of Operation al-Aqsa Flood is that it destroyed the US promoted image, unveiling its ugliest realities,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

His Eminence continued, “What happened in Gaza proved that international institutions, community, and law are not capable of protecting anyone,” adding that “‘Israel’ will not be able to impose its political will on Gaza”.

“Operation al-Aqsa Flood has set ‘Israel’ on the path to extinction, but the Arab thrones must preserve themselves,” the Secretary General explained.

Moving to the Lebanese arena, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “‘Israel’ is not acknowledging the thousands of casualties on Lebanon's front”.

His Eminence shed light on the Resistance’s contribution to Operation al-Aqsa Flood saying, “Our combat and operations have been very effective. We have opened the front on October 8 as a religious duty and to assist Gaza”.

“The rapid entry of the Lebanese front into the battle caused the ‘Israeli’ enemy to lose the element of surprise,” Sayyed Nasrallah clarified, noting, “The most important message of the resistance in Lebanon on October 8 and 9 is that it is a strong and courageous resistance that is not deterred nor has any calculations in defending its country”.

The Resistance leader elucidated, “The Americans told ‘Israel’ that war with Lebanon would be costly”.

Sayyed Nasrallah spoke about the “Israeli” attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] as being “very dangerous” and that it is “the first since 2006”.

The Hezbollah Secretary General concluded his speech by issuing a series of stern warning to “Israel” and said, “What happened in the southern suburbs yesterday [Wednesday] won’t remain unanswered or unpunished”.

“Should the enemy think of waging a war on Lebanon, we will not abide by any rules,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned, adding, “We don’t fear war and those who think of war with us will regret it. Days and the battlefield will prove this”.

“If war is waged against us, the requirements of national interests force us to head to war till the end,” the Resistance Leader concluded.