Iran FM: “Israel’s” Terror Machine Real Threat to Regional Security, Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has denounced as a “cowardly terrorist operation” the Israeli assassination of the deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, stressing that the regime’s terror machine is a "real threat" to regional peace and security.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a social media post, a day after Saleh al-Arouri and his companions were killed in an “Israeli” drone attack in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

“The evil terror machine of this regime in other countries is a real threat to peace and security and a serious alarm for the security of the countries in the region,” he said in the post.

The Iranian diplomat further noted that the “Israeli” entity’s terrorist attacks prove that the occupying regime has failed to reach its objectives in the war in Gaza despite US support.

He also offered his condolences to the head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniyeh and the heroic nation of Palestine on the martyrdom of Arouri.

Arouri, known as the "architect" of the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Gaza's resistance groups, was killed in an explosion in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, after an “Israeli” drone bombed a building, killing six people and wounding several others.

The “Israeli” regime launched its devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7. The relentless military campaign has killed more than 22,000 people, most of them children and women.