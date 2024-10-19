No Script

Iran: Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned the US to brace itself for the consequences of the “Israeli” assassination of Deputy Chief of Hamas Political Bureau of Saleh al-Arouri.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian Defense Minister said the assassination of the senior Hamas official will bedevil the US.

“The US has upset regional balance, and the consequences of this ‘Israeli’ assassination will be set them,” he warned.

“Such moves against the resistance forces will only strengthen regional solidarity against the American policies,” the Iranian minister noted, warning Washington that “its strategic mistakes will agitate the region and cause the US plans to backfire.”

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was martyred in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday.

Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, leaders of Hamas’ armed wing – Al-Qassam Brigades – were also martyred, Hamas said.

 

 

