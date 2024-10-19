No Script




Sayyed Nasrallah To Deliver A Speech on Wednesday afternoon

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Wednesday January 3, 2024, on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of top anti-terror commanders, Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The event is scheduled to start at 18:00 Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

Israel Palestine Gaza Hezbollah soleimani IslamicResistance AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

