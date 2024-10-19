Velayati: Cowardly Assassination of Arouri Attests to ‘Israel’s’ Frustration

By Staff

The adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati condemned the “Israeli” assassination of Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon as a proof of the Zionist entity’s weakness.

In a message on Tuesday, Velayati, who is also the secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, condemned the assassination of the senior Hamas figure.

Velayati said the “unfair and blind-hearted ‘Israeli’ assassination of the courageous Hamas commander, who had devoted his life to protecting the sacred causes of Palestine, liberating holy al-Quds and struggling against the arrogance and the Zionist regime, has caused grief.”

He added that the late Hamas commander and his comrades had opened a front in an area of thousands of kilometers against the world of arrogance, noting that Arouri’s name always rattles the enemies of Palestine and Muslims.

“Such brutal measures and crimes reveal the flimsy Zionist entity’s weakness and frustration. As they [‘Israelis’] have been facing epic resistance shown by the Palestinian combat groups and courageous people at all fronts, specifically since the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, and all of their plots have ended in failure in the battlefield, have now resorted to such cowardly assassinations,” Velayati said.

The Iranian official further underlined that the Palestinian combatants and commanders of the resistance current will not only come to a halt with such “Israeli” attacks, but also will grow stronger constantly.

“The US and its allies, as the main perpetrators of these crimes in the region, must bear in mind that history won’t forget the ruthless massacre of the defenseless people, including the Palestinian children, elderly and young people, and brave combatants, and that Palestine’s resistance groups and valor and freedom-seeking people will give an appropriate response to those criminals,” he stated.