No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Poll: Only 15% of “Israelis” Think Netanyahu Should Stay in Power after War

Poll: Only 15% of “Israelis” Think Netanyahu Should Stay in Power after War
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A recent poll conducted by the so-called “Israel” Democracy Institute [IDI] sheds light on the “Israeli” public's divided opinions regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

While only 15% of respondents express a desire for Netanyahu to remain in office post the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu faces a challenging landscape.

The nearly three-month aggression has left much of Gaza devastated, raising questions about the efficacy of the intense military pressure employed.

The poll indicates that 56% of participants view continuing the military offensive as the most effective way to secure the release of the remaining 129 hostages in Gaza, while 24% believe a swap deal involving the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners is a preferable approach.

The “Israeli” aggression, resulting in over 22,000 Palestinian casualties, continues to prompt debates on both the internal and international fronts, as the “Israeli” entity maintains its commitment to pursuing Hamas leaders.

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

one month ago
“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

one month ago
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

one month ago
Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot