Lebanon to File Complaint to UNSC after “Israel’s” Assassination of Martyr Al-Arouri

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon is set to lodge a complaint against the “Israeli” entity at the United Nations Security Council after the assassination of the deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, Saleh Al-Arouri, in a strike on the southern suburb of the country’s capital, Beirut.

Following the Tuesday assassination, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and ordered an urgent complaint to the 15-member council due to the violation of the country’s sovereignty by “Israel”.

“The strike is an ‘Israeli’ crime that clearly aims to bring Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations after the ongoing daily attacks in the south,” Mikati said.

He added that the strike showed that “Israel” was resorting to exporting its failures in Gaza, adding it had a clear implication for Lebanon in confounding “efforts to remove the specter of war from the country.”

Arouri was martyred on Tuesday in a “treacherous Zionist strike” on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq called it a “cowardly assassination.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has vowed to deliver a crushing response to Israel over the assassination of its senior official Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike on southern Beirut.

“The crime of assassinating Arouri will be met with an appropriate response from the Palestinian people and resistance factions. All scenarios are open in the aftermath of the murder,” Osama Hamdan, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon and also a member of the group’s politburo, stated early on Wednesday.

He also criticized the “hypocritical” reactions of some international institutions to the targeted killing.

“We call upon Western countries to take effective measures aimed at stopping the [Zionist] occupiers’ crimes against the Palestinian nation,” Hamdan said, noting that “Washington’s allegation that it knew nothing about Arouri’s assassination is simply an attempt to escape from political responsibility.”