Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 2, 2024
9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 2, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Zar’it” Barracks with appropriate weapons. This led to the killing and wounding of the soldiers.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 11:30 am an aerial operation on the newly established 91st Command Headquarters of the “Israeli” enemy in “Illit” [northeast of Safed] with an offensive drone that has hit its target accurately.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm "Birket Risha" site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:25 pm the new espionage devices that the enemy had placed on cranes near “Ramim” barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 pm a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding its members.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:35 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal al-Allam” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 pm “Mitat” Barracks with missile weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And after the ‘Israeli’ enemy withdrew its dead and wounded who were targeted eralier in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with guided weapons, at 11:00 pm a new group of enemy soldiers who came to inspect the place. The soldiers fell dead and wounded.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.
