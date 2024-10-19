No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 2, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 2, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Zar’it” Barracks with appropriate weapons. This led to the killing and wounding of the soldiers.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 11:30 am an aerial operation on the newly established 91st Command Headquarters of the “Israeli” enemy in “Illit” [northeast of Safed] with an offensive drone that has hit its target accurately.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, achieving direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm "Birket Risha" site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:25 pm the new espionage devices that the enemy had placed on cranes near “Ramim” barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 pm a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding its members.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:35 pm “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal al-Allam” site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:00 pm “Mitat” Barracks with missile weapons, scoring direct hits.
  10. And after the ‘Israeli’ enemy withdrew its dead and wounded who were targeted eralier in the vicinity of “Al-Marj” site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted with guided weapons, at 11:00 pm a new group of enemy soldiers who came to inspect the place. The soldiers fell dead and wounded.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot